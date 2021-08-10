 Skip to main content
August 9, 2021: Looking for fifth hay crop

We didn’t get much rain last week — maybe less than a half inch — which is better than nothing but less than what we were hoping for. We are hanging in there and got a fourth crop of hay made and that went relatively well. The hay is greening back up in the field and we are hopeful for more rains to bring that fifth crop along. The kernels are already established on the corn, so we are looking at size, and some extra moisture would help with that. I don’t feel great about the corn crop, but we’ve been surprised before.

