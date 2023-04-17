People are also reading…
Voss farms near Palo with his father, Dan. They grow corn, soybeans and oats. He graduated from Iowa State University in 2016 and also works as a Social Studies teacher in the Benton Community School District.
Voss farms near Palo with his father, Dan. They grow corn, soybeans and oats. He graduated from Iowa State University in 2016 and also works as a Social Studies teacher in the Benton Community School District.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.