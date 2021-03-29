J. Schanbacher farms corn, soybeans and alfalfa with his wife and parents in Benton County, near Atkins. In addition to the row crops, he also runs a 300-head dairy operation which keeps him busy throughout the year.
Introducing J. Schanbacher
