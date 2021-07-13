The weather has been pleasant for us and the livestock the last few days. We had a little rain over the weekend — I was hoping for more, but we got less than a half inch. Everything still looks really good and the corn is starting to tassel. We just need more rain to keep this going through pollination. We just finished our third crop of hay before it rained. I’m really impressed with the quality and quantity of hay on the third crop. It was even better than our second crop.
July 12, 2021: 3rd crop hay even better than 2nd