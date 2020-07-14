We had really heavy wind (Saturday night) for 10-15 minutes and I don’t know how much rain we got that night. We didn’t have crop damage, but I heard a couple of guys say they had enough they were going to report it. We started talking about fungicide last week and we’ll probably start applying it later this week depending on weather. We’ve seen pretty much everything tasseled over the weekend. This is a good time to get some rain.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
Machinery Wanted
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy