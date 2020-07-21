We got all of our beans sprayed with fungicide and we are still waiting on some pressure from corn to make any decisions. We don’t just spray all the corn automatically – mostly on a case by case basis. It’s been drier but with a little rain some stuff started to pop up. We’ve seen some spots, but not a lot of development on disease.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
