I’m starting to see the first signs of heat stress. Things don’t look terrible yet, but with the week looking us in the face, the next time we talk it won’t look as good unless something materializes. I think yields will start to suffer here real quick, but I don’t know to what extent. For a fourth crop of hay standing in the field, it looks pretty good. It’s not like the other crops, but not terrible. We are looking like we will mow our third crop of direct seeding today, and depending on the weather we will mow hay close to the end of the week.
July 26, 2021: Seeing signs of heat stress