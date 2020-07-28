We got some of our corn sprayed with fungicide. We are only doing half of our acres, focusing on more susceptible varieties. Everything else was looking pretty good. Some of our ground in Clinton County got an inch of rain (Sunday), so that was a bonus because they missed the rain a week ago. We had some ash trees die on a couple of our properties. I’m pretty optimistic about the crop. Weed control seems to be pretty solid and plenty of heat and timely rains.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
