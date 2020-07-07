It looks like another warm one this week. We are probably going to be wishing we could get a rain – I would take one right now – by the end of the week. We got our bins cleaned out the middle of last week so we are on equipment maintenance. I’m grateful to not be baling hay right now. This would be a rough week to do that. I hope people are being safe and taking breaks when they need it.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
