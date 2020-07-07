We didn’t get a drop of rain last week and it doesn’t look too promising this week. We are in good shape right now, but this heat is going to be hard on pollination. I pulled a tassel out last night of the top of the corn. You can’t see the tassel yet, but it’s close. The sweet corn is already tasseling, but they are short season. We sprayed the sweet corn for earworms this morning again. If you don’t want earworms you have to spray every three or four days. We had a good time with a family reunion this weekend. Everybody was healthy when they left and let’s hope everyone stays healthy now.