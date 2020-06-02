I enjoyed the cooler temperatures and not really looking forward to the heat coming up, but I know it’ll be good for the crop. I assume we’ll see a lot of growth this week if the temperatures spike like they are projecting. Our agronomist did most of our stand counts last week and I think we are in good enough shape that we finally unhooked the planters. We are mostly moving corn right now.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
