All our beans got sprayed over the weekend, so that was good. Hopefully they’ll reach canopy in the next two weeks and they’ll be good for this stretch. Corn had already been sprayed and it’s nearing canopy. All in all, I think we are looking pretty good. Some heat and a little bit of dryness wouldn’t be all bad to establish root growth.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
Farm Machinery
2015-JD-1775NT:12-30 electric-drive, high-speed tubes, dawn-hydraulic down-force, spiked-closing wheels, less than
$125,500
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy