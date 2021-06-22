We desperately needed that rain we got (Sunday). We had a little over an inch when it was all said and done. Hopefully there’s a little more coming later in the week. It may ruin my plans for cutting hay this week, but we’ll take that for another round of rain. When we got that shower, half came in the morning and you could really see the crop responding. The fields we’ve sprayed have looked pretty good, and we have one field of beans we haven’t sprayed yet. Some of the fields of soybeans might have some issues with volunteer corn, so that might warrant us doing something there.
June 21, 2021: Desperately needed rain comes