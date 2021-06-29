We ended somewhere between an inch and a half and 2 inches this week. Everything in our neighborhood, the crops look lush green. Even the weeds look good. We finished spraying our soybeans this week, but we’ll probably have to scout some areas for volunteer corn yet. Hopefully we can spray a little bit this week. We wanted to mow our second crop of direct seeding last week but we didn’t turn a wheel. We want to get that done and might consider starting third crop if we get the weather.
June 28, 2021: 'Even the weeds look good'