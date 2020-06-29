There’s been a lot of growth, especially in corn. It’s probably grown a foot or more this week. Beans are really starting to fill in now. We are still working on cleaning out bins and once we get done with that we will start equipment maintenance. We’ve kind of hit the summer slowdown.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
