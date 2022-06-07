 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

June 6, 2022: 'Everyone’s corn and beans are looking good'

We got a few showers, both under an inch of rain this past week. I would say 50% of the hay in the area is made now, and 75% of the beans are planted. People are rotary hoeing in beans and flaming their beans. There’s a lot of corn being cultivated. Everyone’s corn and beans are looking good. There isn’t much activity for conventional farmers right now, I think most of them are done planting corn and 95% planted for beans. We were able to turn our chickens out on June 1 and allow them to run.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News