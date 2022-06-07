June 6, 2022: 'Everyone’s corn and beans are looking good'

We got a few showers, both under an inch of rain this past week. I would say 50% of the hay in the area is made now, and 75% of the beans are planted. People are rotary hoeing in beans and flaming their beans. There’s a lot of corn being cultivated. Everyone’s corn and beans are looking good. There isn’t much activity for conventional farmers right now, I think most of them are done planting corn and 95% planted for beans. We were able to turn our chickens out on June 1 and allow them to run.
