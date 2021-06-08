We were able to spray our corn this week and had ideal conditions. Everyone else in the neighborhood had the same idea. Weed conditions were quite variable. A lot of fields had pretty low weed pressure. We are waiting a little bit to spray soybeans. Corn is really taking off here. You can see it grow every day. We took advantage of the dry weather last week to bale our waterways. Everyone who hadn’t made first-crop hay took advantage of the weather. I wouldn’t be against a little moisture, so maybe by making hay we’ll make it rain.
June 7, 2021: Corn really taking off