Last week was relatively uneventful. We got a few more second-pass spray jobs done, and I think we are pretty well caught up on corn. A second pass of beans is probably in the next week or two depending on weather. We are a little concerned about the appeal ruling on dicamba. It looks like they said they are not going to enforce it for this season, so I think we can proceed as normal but things could be different next year.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
