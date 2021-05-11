We got two nice showers on Monday night and a nice rain on Saturday night. An inch and a half to 2 inches total for the week. Planting progress in our area is real close to complete. I’d say most of the corn has emerged and some of the early planted beans as well. I think the row crops are off to a good start. We were able to chop our rye this week and were able to finish planting our soybeans into that stubble. We were able to get our heifers out on pasture, finally. The cool temperatures and lack of precipitation was slowing down our pasture growth. It looks like we are probably going to start mowing our hay this week.
May 10, 2021: Planting progress close to complete