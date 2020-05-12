It was a relatively cooler week and then a couple of nicer days to finish it off. Then we had some cool days this weekend. We have a little bit of emergence in some areas, but other than that it has been pretty slow. We are hauling grain. I cleaned my planter out on Friday but I’ll leave it hooked up until we know things are taking off.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
