 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 16, 3022: Corn planted Monday up Saturday

  • Updated

From May 9-14, I would say conventional farmers got about 90% planted in our area, and organic farmers are about 50% done. The corn I planted Monday, it was up by Saturday. It’s the fastest-growing corn I’ve seen in May. One guy told me last week his alfalfa grew 14 inches in 48 hours when it was 90 degrees last week. This week looks to be the same way. People are going to be able to get caught up and get everything planted. The first cutting of hay is starting to get cut around here this week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News