May 16, 3022: Corn planted Monday up Saturday

From May 9-14, I would say conventional farmers got about 90% planted in our area, and organic farmers are about 50% done. The corn I planted Monday, it was up by Saturday. It’s the fastest-growing corn I’ve seen in May. One guy told me last week his alfalfa grew 14 inches in 48 hours when it was 90 degrees last week. This week looks to be the same way. People are going to be able to get caught up and get everything planted. The first cutting of hay is starting to get cut around here this week.
Recently Listed