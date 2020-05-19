We are completely saturated. We have some little spots in fields but nothing widespread. If it dries up within the week, I shouldn’t have to worry about replanting too much. I haven’t unhooked the planters yet, but we are hauling grain. Most of the stuff within sight of my house has popped up. We have a little bit of damage from the cold a week or two ago, but nothing too widespread.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
