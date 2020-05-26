We discovered a small issue in one of our grain bins this week and spent most of the early part of the week cleaning that out. Otherwise just hauling grain and did a little bit of scouting for stand count and stuff. Time will tell if things will drown out or recover, but it seems our populations are pretty good so far. We are trying to figure out the government program before it opens up this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy