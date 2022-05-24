May 23, 2022: Corn at 3rd-4th leaf stage

We had a really nice, dry, sunny week and people could work in the fields every day. Conventional farmers are pretty well caught up with planting and spraying. Organic farmers are planting corn and beans — I would guess 80% of the organic corn is planted and 10% of the soybeans are planted. My corn is at the third or fourth leaf stage. I flame my corn, with the weeds about a half inch tall. So far, so good here. The avian flu is a big concern yet. It’s not in our area, but we are all keeping our birds inside so we don’t get it.
