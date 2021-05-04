We’ve been planting corn and beans like everyone else. There’s very little corn left to be planted in the neighborhood, and we have a good jump on beans — I would say the neighborhood is almost half done with beans. We have one field that is in rye right now and we want to harvest it, then plant soybeans, so if the weather cooperates we will try to chop that this week. Our hay is really coming up fast too. It’s 19 inches tall on Monday morning.
May 3, 2021: Planting corn and beans like everyone else