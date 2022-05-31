 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 30, 2022: Organic farmers on target

It was getting a little dry, but we got 0.75 inches of rain Thursday. There are people going on their first cutting of hay. I would say there is about 40% of the first cutting done with a lot of nice hay. A lot of organic farmers are out rotary hoeing their corn to control the weeds. I would say 50% of the organic beans are planted and 90% of the organic corn is planted. Next week I want to start cultivating corn. Organic farmers are staying right on target with what we want to do around here.

