May 30, 2022: Organic farmers on target

It was getting a little dry, but we got 0.75 inches of rain Thursday. There are people going on their first cutting of hay. I would say there is about 40% of the first cutting done with a lot of nice hay. A lot of organic farmers are out rotary hoeing their corn to control the weeds. I would say 50% of the organic beans are planted and 90% of the organic corn is planted. Next week I want to start cultivating corn. Organic farmers are staying right on target with what we want to do around here.
