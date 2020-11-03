We finished up harvest Friday, so we are doing pretty well. I’m in the process of getting anhydrous started. I’m happy with where we are at. Yields were better than expected on beans, and corn was about what I expected. The weather should be great to get things done this week. We have guys around here who don’t have beans out, so this should be a good week to do that and wrap up corn.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
