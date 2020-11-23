Things are going pretty well. We are enjoying the last few days of warmer weather getting some cleanup done. We have a couple of waterways that had some washout. We are having our harvest celebration dinner socially-distanced this year in the shop. We usually go out to eat, but making adjustments this year.
Nov. 23: Harvest celebration will be socially-distanced dinner in barn
-
- Updated
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy