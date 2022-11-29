Nov. 28, 2022: Corn, beans made do without much rain

People are also reading…
It was wet until about May 9, and nobody planted corn until that day. Five days later it was between 80 and 90 degrees and the corn popped up and you could see rows. That was outstanding. By May 20 we were scheduled to have a really early crop with how fast it was going, but then the dry weather hit.
One of the things that stands out the most to me is how much corn and bean crop we can get without much rain from June through August and September. I talked to a guy a month ago who was tiling, and he said the ground was as dry 4 feet down as it was up top. Now we’ve got some rain and it’s damp all the way through. Everything looks fine for next year. Diesel fuel is extremely high, which is big for organic farmers because we have to work so much in our fields.