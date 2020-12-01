The only disappointment we had was we had a really good-looking crop going into mid- to late-July when it dried up. We saw that potential record-setting yield for us dwindle as we went weeks without measurable rain. The market has recovered, which offsets probably some of the yield loss. I’m just grateful that what I’m doing for work and in our family hasn’t been too affected by the pandemic. We’ve been trying to do our part to look out for other people and be conscious of what we are doing. We are looking at more drought-tolerant hybrids that were in the testing phases last year that we might do more of this year, but I don’t see a lot of major adjustments for 2021.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
