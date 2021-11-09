We have been preparing for winter. We’ve been moving our heifers out on the cover crops to let them graze — oats mainly. We are still doing repairs from the derecho and that kind of stuff. We got our soil sample results back, so we are coming up with prescriptions of fertilizer for next year. Last week we talked and I thought I saw one anhydrous tank, but they are going in full force now. Fertilizer spreaders are going too. This is the time of the year to make sure you get the fertilizer you need.
Nov. 8, 2021: It's fertilizer time