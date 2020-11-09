We had the co-op put on some anhydrous up in Clinton County, and I’ve been doing it in Scott County. They finished Thursday (Nov. 5) and I finished up Friday. We have a few other projects to do if weather allows. Pretty much all the beans are out. I still see one field of corn standing by where I am, but for the most part guys are wrapping up. There’s a couple of waterways I’d like to reshape and some volunteer trees that should be taken care of. That could happen in the spring or through the winter. We might take the weekend off — it’s not often you get nice weather this time of year to hang out with family.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
