It was a tough year. Everyone says every year in farming is a little different, but this one had a lot of caveats to it that made it tougher. We weren’t as wet as some areas this spring. Good drainage of crop land proved to be big this year. I think you could see it in yields this fall. I think the work people have been doing in soil conservation is starting to stand out a little bit. It’s anecdotal, but my neighbor and I who have been doing cover crops I think are starting to see some benefits from it in yield. It’s hard to prove with variables, but I think it’s exciting.