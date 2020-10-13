We just finished beans over the weekend and talked to a handful of guys who are wrapping up beans. Beans weren’t as good as last year or the year before, but probably about 10% better than I was expecting. Observationally, there’s still a lot of corn still out there. It seems a little surprising given how ideal the conditions have been for the most part. My John Deere dealer said guys might be used to working into November so nobody is too worried right now.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy