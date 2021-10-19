We finished our corn harvest this last week. Our grain picked up some moisture after last week’s rains, but we just decided to finish it up and put it in a drying bin. Yields on corn were OK considering the weather we had to work with this summer. They weren’t spectacular by any stretch of the imagination, but they were OK. Our main thing after harvest is getting started applying manure. Dairy operations are going well, and the cows are adjusting to the new feeds we harvested this fall. We are getting back into fermented feed, and now we have a little more management time to focus on the dairy.
Oct. 18, 2021: Corn yields OK considering weather