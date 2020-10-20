We had a pretty strong week. We finished beans before updating last week and now we ran corn all last week. Everything we have left is a dry 14-15%, so we can put it in a bin and cool it down. Eventually we’ll freeze it. If we have a good week, we’ll start finishing up with harvest. There’s some intermittent rains in the forecast, so it depends on that. We could use a little bit of soil moisture so when harvest is done we can start putting on anhydrous.