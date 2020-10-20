We had a pretty strong week. We finished beans before updating last week and now we ran corn all last week. Everything we have left is a dry 14-15%, so we can put it in a bin and cool it down. Eventually we’ll freeze it. If we have a good week, we’ll start finishing up with harvest. There’s some intermittent rains in the forecast, so it depends on that. We could use a little bit of soil moisture so when harvest is done we can start putting on anhydrous.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy