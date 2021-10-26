We are enjoying the mud here (Monday). It’s supposed to be breezy, but I don’t know if we are going to get out before rains again later this week. We may be stuck doing jobs around the place this week. We got quite a bit of manure hauled from our lot last week, and we finished baling corn stalk bales. We are still waiting on injecting manure from the dairy, but we are going to have to wait for the ground to dry out. There was a lot of harvest progress made in the area this week. Most everyone is finished with soybeans.
Oct. 25, 2021: 'Enjoying' the mud