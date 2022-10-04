 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022: Corn, bean yields lighter than normal

Everybody is in the field and everybody is combining. Two-thirds are combining beans right now and one-third corn. It’s nice and dry. Yields are a little lighter than normal on both. Everyone is busy in the field.

