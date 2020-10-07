We had a pretty good week. (Monday) we are going to switch back to soybeans. We have to have a row unit on our corn head rebuilt. Hopefully by the time they are done with that, beans will be ready to go. I chatted with my dealer and a lot of guys just aren’t too worked up right now. A lot of people took it easy this weekend and looked at the nice forecast coming up and plan to hit it then. I don’t know if we are 10% harvested just anecdotally looking around. Maybe people are used to working in November after the past couple of years.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
