We had a pretty good week. (Monday) we are going to switch back to soybeans. We have to have a row unit on our corn head rebuilt. Hopefully by the time they are done with that, beans will be ready to go. I chatted with my dealer and a lot of guys just aren’t too worked up right now. A lot of people took it easy this weekend and looked at the nice forecast coming up and plan to hit it then. I don’t know if we are 10% harvested just anecdotally looking around. Maybe people are used to working in November after the past couple of years.