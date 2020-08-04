My wife’s grandma passed away last Sunday and we had a small burial service, so that consumed most of last week. We got all the fungicide on that we were going to put on now. The planes were out in full force last week working on that. We got a little bit of rain (Aug. 2) around noon but it was pretty spotty. We’ve gone about two weeks since a good rain, but observationally crops look OK. Plants can be stressed before they show it visually too. Corn had plenty of moisture through pollination so I think things look pretty good.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
