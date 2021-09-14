Sept. 13, 2021: Earlage, 5th hay crop done

We had a good, dry week and finished up our earlage harvest and fifth crop of hay. It was a busy week, but grateful we got that done. The rains we had in the latter half of August made for a respectable fifth hay crop. The earlage harvest was respectable. For the moisture we got this year, the top end was off, but it was good. I think all my neighbors have their combine out and they are all starting to get ready to go. The forecast looks warm and dry and maybe by the end of the week we might test some fields out, but I don’t know. Things are moving along quick.
