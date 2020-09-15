We received 3.46 inches of much appreciated moisture this past week. Might help some of the late soybeans that are still green but probably too late for the corn and most soybeans. Some farmers in the area started combining corn before the rain started late on Sept. 7. Fields that died early are running 18-20% moisture with reported yields of 100-120 bushels per acre. Have not seen any soybean fields that have been combined yet. With the dry weather forecast, harvest will ramp up later this week in southeast Iowa.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
