It never hurts to replenish ground moisture for next year. Our beans probably would have been ready to go mid-week last week, but you don’t harvest beans in the rain. If the sun and wind picks up today we might be able to try (Monday) afternoon. The first field is in Scott County, which is a little more hilly. I would expect sometime in the next couple days we’ll be able to give it a shot. This week should be pretty active. The corn probably has a short week, depending on how hot it gets this week.