We started combining soybeans and were able to get our early ones harvested. The moisture was great at 11.5%, but the yields were disappointing. Alfalfa was good this year and corn wasn’t as bad as I feared, but the soybeans really took a hit for us so far. The later maturities might have been able to capitalize on the late rains, but we’ll see. We have spent a lot of time scouting our hay fields for armyworms. I hadn’t seen them before, but from what I understand they came up with Hurricane Ida. We had one field that had some damage and we are getting them sprayed and a couple more fields we have to make a call on soon.
Sept. 20, 2021: Bean moisture low, but yields disappointing