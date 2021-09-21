 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 20, 2021: Bean moisture low, but yields disappointing

Sept. 20, 2021: Bean moisture low, but yields disappointing

  • Updated

We started combining soybeans and were able to get our early ones harvested. The moisture was great at 11.5%, but the yields were disappointing. Alfalfa was good this year and corn wasn’t as bad as I feared, but the soybeans really took a hit for us so far. The later maturities might have been able to capitalize on the late rains, but we’ll see. We have spent a lot of time scouting our hay fields for armyworms. I hadn’t seen them before, but from what I understand they came up with Hurricane Ida. We had one field that had some damage and we are getting them sprayed and a couple more fields we have to make a call on soon.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News