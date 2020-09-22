The lion’s share of guys will be going this week sometime, I’d imagine. We started beans on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 18) and ran until Saturday morning. Then we ran out of beans that were dry enough and switched to corn. It’s been running right around 23%. Anything 25% or under is where we start harvesting. The beans are probably a little better than we were expecting. I don’t have a good handle on how the corn is doing yet.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy