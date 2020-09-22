The lion’s share of guys will be going this week sometime, I’d imagine. We started beans on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 18) and ran until Saturday morning. Then we ran out of beans that were dry enough and switched to corn. It’s been running right around 23%. Anything 25% or under is where we start harvesting. The beans are probably a little better than we were expecting. I don’t have a good handle on how the corn is doing yet.