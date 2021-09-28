 Skip to main content
Sept. 27, 2021: Army worms ate 20 acres of rye

I’d say harvest in our area is in full swing. We got a chance to try some corn, and we are really surprised with the moisture, coming out around 16.5 and 20%. Yields were a little disappointing in this field compared to what we had for silage earlier. We had a breakdown this week, so we spent a lot of time working on that, but we got back up and going again. Last week I mentioned spraying our alfalfa fields for armyworms, but I wasn’t diligent with my cover crop fields. By the time I caught one of my rye fields, army worms ate 20 acres. It made me feel better about my spraying of alfalfa.

