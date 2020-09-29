We’ve had a pretty good run at (harvest). We got caught up to beans that weren’t dry enough on Thursday or Friday, then we switched back to corn. We took Sunday off because had a 10-day run and the rain was supposed to come through. If we miss the chance of rain (Monday) we’ll be back going mid-morning Tuesday. I would say we are pleasantly surprised. Beans are where I was expecting, and corn is about as far off as I was expecting — probably 10-15% down from last year. Not off the rails by any stretch, though we haven’t gotten to the wind-affected corn yet.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
