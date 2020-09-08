Last week all the blurbs said “it’s dry and we could all use some rain,” so I was trying to come up with something to say besides that, but that’s all. It’s still just dry. At this point, I don’t know if an inch of rain would do us a whole lot of good. Maybe on the later-planted beans. The silver lining is it’s widespread enough to have an impact on the market.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
