April 11, 2022: Last week blustery, snowy

  • Updated

Last week was blustery. We had 3 inches of snow. Saturday was beautiful and the sun and wind dried the surface, but it is wet underneath. The soil temperature is still only 38 degrees. Some guys have been trying to apply manure. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

