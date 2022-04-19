April 18, 2022: 'We need some warmth badly'

We need some warmth badly. The soil temperature dropped and things are cold. A few guys are putting on anhydrous or doing a little tillage, but I'm not ready to do fieldwork in this cold. I think we're just in for a late spring.

