 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 18, 2022: 'We need some warmth badly'

  • Updated

We need some warmth badly. The soil temperature dropped and things are cold. A few guys are putting on anhydrous or doing a little tillage, but I'm not ready to do fieldwork in this cold. I think we're just in for a late spring.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News